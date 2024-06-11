Lancashire Women Invites Community to Open Day at New Preston Centre

By India GlassbrookContributor
Published 11th Jun 2024, 12:17 BST
Lancashire Women is delighted to announce an open day at their brand-new centre in Preston on 25th June from 2pm to 5pm. They warmly invite all members of the community to join them in celebrating the opening of their new facility and to learn more about the impactful work they do across Lancashire.

Over the past five years, the dedicated 100-strong team at Lancashire Women has supported over 5,000 individuals each year, helping them overcome a range of personal, societal, and environmental barriers. Their expertise and support services include therapy and counselling, money and debt advice, energy advice, employment support, and assistance for women on probation through their Justice & Safety team.

The open day will feature a talk from their CEO, Amanda Greenwood, who will share insights into their mission and the significant strides they have made in supporting the community. Attendees will also have the opportunity to provide their input on what they believe the Preston community needs, ensuring that Lancashire Women’s services continue to meet the evolving needs of those within the community.

In addition to informative sessions, the open day will include nibbles and refreshments as well as a fun, interactive workshop designed to engage and involve all participants.

Lancashire Women's New Centre Located at Premier House on Church Street

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday 25th June
  • Time: 2pm - 5pm
  • Location: Lancashire Women, Premier House, Church St, Preston, PR1 3BQ

To secure your place, make sure to RSVP to their official invitation here: Preston Open Day Tickets, Preston Hub, Preston | TryBooking United Kingdom

