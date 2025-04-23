Lancashire Science Festival back with a bang

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The award-winning Lancashire Science Festival is returning next month and free tickets are now on sale

The University of Central Lancashire’s* one-day extravaganza, which is one of the biggest free events in the county, showcases fun and real-world applications of science, technology, engineering and maths.

This year’s festival, which takes place on May 17 on the University’s Preston Campus, will see new electrifying shows, fantastic workshops, exciting exhibits and hands-on activities on offer along with some returning favourites.

One of the main shows for all the family is Meet the Dinosaurs: Tyrone, Terry and Donna, which will introduce life-like puppet friends who will communicate in their own pteranodon language.

One of the shows from a previous Lancashire Science Festival

Chemistry Unleashed: Explosions, Reactions, and the Science Behind It All will take youngsters on a journey into the heart of chemistry; Look Up will explore some of the science behind space exploration; and Music To Your Ears will uncover the mysteries of what sound is, how you hear it, and how you turn it into music.

Emergency Heroes will allow children to step inside a fire engine, ambulance and police car; Ghosts in the Machines will explore how ghost hunters use technology to find spooks, and how that tech really works; while youngsters can meet and make friends with amazing minibeasts from all around the world at Bugfest.

Now in its 11th year, returning popular attractions include This is Amazing Chemistry, which features a range of demonstrations using fire, chemical clocks and whoosh bottles; the unique and interactive Bubble Science Show, which creates bubbles of all shapes and sizes; and the Teddy Bear’s Clinic, which allows children to assess some poorly teddy bears and bandage their injuries.

A host of hands-on fun-filled activities will also take place across show floors in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre and Foster Building.

A small number of paid for workshops, costing £1.50 per person and with all proceeds going to the University’s Harris Bursary Fund, will be available. Potted Prehistory, which will include a make your own Neolithic bowl session with help from experienced potters and archaeologists; Organ-ised Chaos: Exploring the human body and a hands-on session about how film visual effects are made in Filming in Impossible Locations are among the array of sessions aimed at primary and secondary high school age children.

The public day will immediately follow on from two school specific days, which will see around 6,000 children from across the North West enjoy a fun-packed day of STEM activities.

Dr Liz Granger, Lancashire Science Festival Director, said: “I’m thrilled our inspiring and award-winning festival is returning in 2025 and I know thousands of children and families will enjoy the programme we’ve curated.

“Free educational and fun events in the region are a great help during finically tough times so I’m delighted we’re able to offer something for everyone, with popular favourites returning alongside some really exciting new shows and workshops.

“Our school days have proved as popular as ever with most packages snapped up within a couple of hours so we can’t wait to welcome and inspire thousands of visitors across the three days.”

Free tickets for the science spectacular are now available.

