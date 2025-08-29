Lancashire poet to perform new viral poem at Morecambe Poetry Festival

A Lancashire poet has seen her new work calling for more tolerance in the wake of growing divisions around hotels housing asylum seekers go viral, receiving tens of thousands of views overnight and hundreds of messages of support

Louise Fazackerley is now set to perform her heartfelt poem ‘I Want My Country Back’ at Morecambe Poetry Festival (12-14 September).

Excerpt

I want my country back.

Jan Brierton will be at Morecambe Poetry Festival

So I’ve got the paint out.

I’m turning roundabouts into white poppies of peace.

I’m turning roundabouts into red poppies or remembrance.

My family didn’t die defending the UK from Nazi control

Nigel Planer & Henry Normal will be at Morecambe Poetry Festival

to be defeated from within. Have a minute.

We all know it’s not just about the colour of skins.

Bad apples grow in shades of red and pinks.

Could we turn the volume down on our anger, please.

Louise Fazackerley

Have a cup of tea of tolerance.

I want my country back

Louise said: “I am astounded at the reaction my poem is having. So many hundreds of messages of support and hope from people who want a peaceful and tolerant country. And messages that break your heart from people who are terrified by the flag epidemic.”

Thousands of people have viewed her poem across social platforms with supportive comments coming from as far afield as Germany, India and Canada.

Louise added: “I'll be proud to perform 'I Want My Country Back' at Morecambe Poetry Festival and connect with ordinary, like- minded people.”

Festival founder Matt Panesh said: “It’s a fantastic poem, poetry often goes viral, that’s how previous guests Donna Ashworth and Brian Bilston developed their audiences. Poetry powers through the crap and can make serious social statements, connections and meanings, and in this case a plea for tolerance, which is a much needed counterpoint to the divisive angry commentary seen across social media!

“Louise has been on my want list for years, but the dates have never worked, so I'm overjoyed to have her join the line up which is already stacked full of the country's foremost poets.”

The poet has previously supported John Cooper Clarke, and works with schools and festivals across the UK with the National Literacy Trust, The Poetry Society and The Lowry.

For Morecambe Poetry Festival, Louise is working with local primary schoolchildren to create a fun flash mob poem that everyone will be invited to join in.

Louise added: “The poem will be inspired by whatever problem the children want to solve. Children are natural creative creatures with excellent problem solving abilities. When they write for pleasure they unlock a lifetime of good mental health.”

The children will also be powering the poetry pedal pop up outside Morecambe Library, reading out their poems on Saturday 13 September 10am-12pm, followed by a pedal powered open mic open to all.

Louise joins a stacked line up of the UK’s leading poets at is fast becoming one of the country’s most ambitious and well-regarded poetry festivals.

Michael Rosen, Clare Ferguson Walker, Henry Normal, Nigel Planer, John Hegley, Jan Brierton, Robin Ince, Luke Wright, Su Andi and Tony Harrison’s film poems headline along with many more on the bill.

Louise Fazackerley socials

https://www.tiktok.com/@louise.exactly/video

Facebook - Louise performs poem

Instagram reel - Louise

To buy a weekend pass for guaranteed access to all the shows for just £65 plus booking fee, go to https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Morecambe-Winter-Gardens/Morecambe-Poetry-Festival-2025/40609946/