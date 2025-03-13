Lancashire Parkinson's communities invited to try free non-contact boxing classes

People living with Parkinson’s across Lancashire and the surrounding areas of the North West are being invited to try a new non-contact boxing class.

Delivered by Life Leisure, with grant funding support from Parkinson’s UK, the new sessions take place every Monday from 3.15pm to 4pm at Life Leisure - Grand Central, Grand Central Square, Wellington Road South, Stockport, SK1 3TA.

The boxing classes are designed to be inclusive and accessible for all participants, with no previous experience of boxing or physical activity required.

A trained instructor can guide everyone through the range of activities and participants are welcome to come to a session to see how everything works before deciding if they want to take part.

Boxing can be a great way for someone who lives with Parkinson’s to enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition and some of the benefits can include:

Better balance and coordination

Reduced risk of freezing and falls

Better cardiovascular health

Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns

Improved strength

Reduced anxiety

Classes are designed to be fun and friendly, with carers and relatives welcome to attend or join in. The centre features accessible facilities, including options for seated workouts. Participants are recommended to wear comfortable activewear and footwear, and to bring a bottle of water.

Lisa Arrandale, Active Communities Officer at Life Leisure, said: “The session has already had a really positive start, and we have had some lovely feedback from our participants. We want everyone to be able to enjoy an active lifestyle and we hope that even more local people living with Parkinson's will come forward to take part in these sessions in the future.

"No previous experience is needed and participants are welcome to come along to watch a session, ask questions, or just stay for a cuppa and a catch-up."

For more information about the new non-contact boxing classes, contact Lisa Arrandale on 07800 764 879, or email [email protected].