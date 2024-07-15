Lancashire care home invites community to summer party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With some of our residents not being able to go out to many places we've decided to bring the party to them and we'd love you to join us and have some fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer Party : Saturday 27th July - 12noon - 4pm

Venue: Dovedale Court Care Home, Dovedale Avenue, Ingol. Car park available and plenty of parking on the road.

What we've arranged so far .

Your World

- Elvis Tribute Act (Plays around 1pm), Amy Winehouse tribute ( Plays around 2pm), Dj and Host, Cake Stall, Tombola, Raffle, Football Card, Hot and Cold refreshment stand with more being added,

We'd love to see you here so spread the word amongst your friends , Families and Neighbours.