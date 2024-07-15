Lancashire care home invites community to summer party
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With some of our residents not being able to go out to many places we've decided to bring the party to them and we'd love you to join us and have some fun.
Summer Party : Saturday 27th July - 12noon - 4pm
Venue: Dovedale Court Care Home, Dovedale Avenue, Ingol. Car park available and plenty of parking on the road.
What we've arranged so far .
- Elvis Tribute Act (Plays around 1pm), Amy Winehouse tribute ( Plays around 2pm), Dj and Host, Cake Stall, Tombola, Raffle, Football Card, Hot and Cold refreshment stand with more being added,
We'd love to see you here so spread the word amongst your friends , Families and Neighbours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.