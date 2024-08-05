Lancashire businesswoman launches Candle with Care

Lancashire-based Davinia Taylor launches a calming, moisturising, clean and non-toxic candle which you can enjoy without the worry of disrupting the delicate balance of your hormones. A double whammy of a feel-good treat as it also doubles up as a self-care candle and is the latest release from her Willpowders range.

Willpowders candle is non toxic because it is pure coconut oil scented with essential oils. We haven't blended it with petroleum or toxic smells. The scent is mimosa, orange blossom and jasmine. Smells like a summer garden - bringing the outside inside, without the unpredictable British weather.

At Capacity? Need a little ‘you’ time? What are you waiting for? Light up, enjoy the burn and give your skin a drink! Cheers to taking control of your home and, in turn, your health!

Did you know that most candles contain toxic chemicals such as soy and paraffin which can wreak havoc on your endocrine system?

Candle with Care

Whilst they might smell good and create a snuggly ambience, what you might not realise is the carnage they can create on your body.

So much of what we use in our homes contain xenoestrogens, endocrine disruptors that can mimic hormones and make us feel utterly pants. It's time to take control, eliminate toxic oestrogens whilst still finding that soothing sense of calm and ambience.

Whilst it looks pretty and smells divine, you can also use the melted coconut oil wax on your skin for ultimate moisturisation and hydration. Simply wait for the wax to melt, blow out the flame and let cool a little before massaging the melted natural wax on your body for some convenient self love.

The demands of work, family, social obligations, and personal aspirations often leave little room for rest and reflection. Lighting a candle can be a simple yet powerful way to introduce relaxation into a hectic day.

The gentle glow and soothing scent of a candle create a calming ambiance, helping to alleviate stress and promote a sense of peace.

This small, self-care ritual can serve as a reminder to pause, breathe, and reconnect with yourself, offering a brief but valuable respite from the chaos of everyday life with the added bonus of it being a luxurious moisturiser for the body.