Just Jungle at The Ferret!
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Just Jungle is back at The Ferret in Preston on the 1st November, bringing strictly jungle music all night long!
One of Liverpool's top jungle DJs Andee J is set to headline the event at the popular live grassroots music venue on Fylde Road in Preston on Friday 1st November supported by local DJs including Tyramyx, Neil D, Del Perio and Ju5t!n T!me, plus more with music starting at 7PM 'till 2AM.
Tickets are just £5 (+booking fee) from skiddle, £8 on the door.
Grab your tickets here:
Over 18s only, ID may be required