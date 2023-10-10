News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Man in serious condition after crash
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

Join Santa for breakfast or afternoon tea this Christmas

Give your children a magical Christmas experience they will remember for years to come with our Breakfast with Santa and Afternoon Tea with Santa Experiences at Lytham St Annes Garden
By Cassie KingContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lytham St Annes Garden Centre in Blackpool is your one-stop shop for all your gardening needs. Whether you are just getting started on your first garden project or are a seasoned gardener, you can enjoy quality and value at our garden centre. The restaurant serves delicious meals, snacks, afternoon teas, and specials daily.

Alongside our departments and restaurant, we have many in-store retail partners for you to shop with whilst visiting. There is something for everyone here at Lytham St Annes Garden Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Find Us: 350 Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5DY.W3W: Levels.Twice.Tour

Booking now open at Lytham St Annes Garden Centre. Photo: British Garden CentresBooking now open at Lytham St Annes Garden Centre. Photo: British Garden Centres
Booking now open at Lytham St Annes Garden Centre. Photo: British Garden Centres
Most Popular

Opening Hours

Monday: 9.00am - 5.00pmTuesday: 9.00am - 5.00pmWednesday: 9.00am - 5.00pmThursday: 9.00am - 5.00pmFriday: 9.00am - 5.00pmSaturday: 9.00am - 5.00pmSunday: 10.00am - 4.30pm(Tills Open at 10.30am)(The Restaurant closes 30 Minutes before these times.)

We are here to help

Call us at: 01253 691368

Email us at: [email protected]

Related topics:BlackpoolRestaurant