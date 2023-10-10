Join Santa for breakfast or afternoon tea this Christmas
Lytham St Annes Garden Centre in Blackpool is your one-stop shop for all your gardening needs. Whether you are just getting started on your first garden project or are a seasoned gardener, you can enjoy quality and value at our garden centre. The restaurant serves delicious meals, snacks, afternoon teas, and specials daily.
Alongside our departments and restaurant, we have many in-store retail partners for you to shop with whilst visiting. There is something for everyone here at Lytham St Annes Garden Centre.
Find Us: 350 Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5DY.W3W: Levels.Twice.Tour
Opening Hours
Monday: 9.00am - 5.00pmTuesday: 9.00am - 5.00pmWednesday: 9.00am - 5.00pmThursday: 9.00am - 5.00pmFriday: 9.00am - 5.00pmSaturday: 9.00am - 5.00pmSunday: 10.00am - 4.30pm(Tills Open at 10.30am)(The Restaurant closes 30 Minutes before these times.)
We are here to help
Call us at: 01253 691368
Email us at: [email protected]