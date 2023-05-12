Join Key Unlocking Future’s Big Sponsored Sleep Out tonight

There will be a quiz and raffle, and people are encouraged to bring their own games, as well as sleeping bags, blankets, food and drink. The cafe at LFA will also be open.Businesses are being encouraged to organise teams to sign up, as well as individuals wishing to take part.Under 18s are not able to take part, but families can still take part by sleeping out in their own back garden or pitch a tent up in their homes.If you cannot attend the event but would like to make a small donation to support Key’s work and services, donations can be made online via Key’s website, www.keycharity.org.ukUrsula Patten, Operations Director at Key, which is based in Leyland, said: “We are delighted to be holding our second sleep out at the LFA.“We know this type of activity could never compare to what it is really like to sleep rough, but it does enable us to shine a spotlight on homelessness and allow us to raise much needed awareness and funds for our charity.“The money raised from the event will allow us to continue to deliver much needed services across Lancashire, and support those people who may experience homelessness as a reality.“I’d also like to say a huge thank you to the LFA for providing its venue free of charge and to everyone who commits their time to getting involved.”Key supports people across Lancashire to build brighter futures, by offering a range of services to help them to find a home, gain employment, connect with their community and boost their health and wellbeing.To sign up or find out more about this week’s sleep out, email Jayne Allison at [email protected], call 01772 678979 or visit www.keycharity.org.uk