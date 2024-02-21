Join in with Age UK Lancashire’s Canoe Challenge!
The unique Canoe Challenge is now into its 9th year raising thousands of pounds to support of older people in need across Lancashire. It’s free for all participants to enter and the challenge will promise beautiful scenery and will be both a test of endurance and a fulfilling sense of achievement when rowing over the finish line.
As well as a fundraising t-shirt, participants will receive full support from Age UK Lancashire, including a complimentary practice session in April to familiarise themselves with canoeing techniques and ensure they feel confident on the water.
Past participants include brothers, David and Andrew, who last year took part in their fourth Canoe Challenge for Age UK Lancashire raising thousands of pounds for the charity.
David said:
“It’s a really good bonding session for me and my brother and at the same time we both like doing our part to raise money for Age UK Lancashire and helping out where we can.”
If you would like to take on a challenge this year, book your place by visiting www.ageuklancs.org.uk.