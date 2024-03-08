Join a family fun day and roadshow in Leyland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Base Community Centre, in Bannister Drive, Broadfield, is holding an informal drop-in session from 10am until 4pm on Friday 15 March.

The drop-in session will give people the chance to find out more about what support the Base I and Base II, offers, and share any ideas for what they would like to see happening at the two centres.

The centre is also holding a free family fun day on Saturday 16 March, from 10am until 4pm. There will be a bouncy castle, climbing wall, live entertainment and face painting. There is also a hair, make up and nail bar and a chance to make pizzas.

The opening of The Base II in January

Andrea Andrews, Youth and Community Worker at The Base, which is run by charity Key Unlocking Futures, said: “Following the opening of our second community centre earlier this year, we wanted to invite people to take a look and find about what help and support we can offer you. The centres are a hive of activity, with a community shop and family activities, but we want to do so much more. This is your chance to hear our exciting plans for the future and to tell us what you want to see happening at The Base.

“We love supporting our community and so wanted to invite everyone for a free day of fun. There is a lot happening on the Saturday and we can’t wait to see you all.”