Introducing the ‘Creamosa’ - A limited-edition Cream Egg Samosa available at iconic Manchester restaurant this Easter

Levenshulme’s iconic Pakistani-Indian restaurant My Nawaab is adding a new item to its menu this Easter. The ‘Creamosa’ - or Cream Egg Samosa – is a fusion of the beloved South Asian staple and the UK's favourite Easter treat.

The limited-edition dessert will be available to diners exclusively over the Easter weekend, from Thursday 17th of April to Monday 21st of April.

Just 200 of these indulgently sweet ‘Creamosas’ will be available over the bank holiday period, 50 per day, meaning they are available on a first come, first served basis. So hurry while available.

Handcrafted in-house by Head Chef Shama Rahman and her team, the Cream Egg Samosa wraps the sweetness of a cream egg and chocolate ganache in a delicate homemade pastry shell, lightly fried until golden and topped with cinnamon sugar. It’s the ultimate treat for those who enjoy a savoury and sweet combination.

Chef Shama at My Nawaab

Shama Rahman, Head Chef and Kitchen Manager at My Nawaab, said: “At My Nawaab, we love blending flavours and traditions in a way that brings joy to our guests. This Easter, we wanted to have a bit of fun and create something totally unexpected - and what could be better than wrapping a cream egg in a samosa? It’s different, delicious, and gives our diners something new to try in fusion food.

“We are only serving up a limited number of the Creamosas each day and we expect them to be popular, so we would encourage people to get down early if they are keen to try one, so they don’t miss out.”

The limited-edition Cream Egg Samosa will be available to diners during restaurant hours across the Easter weekend.