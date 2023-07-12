Internet sensation Stephanie Aird adds Blackpool date to LIVE LOLs tour

Stephanie Aird has announced that she will be coming to Blackpool as part of her LIVE LOLs Tour.

The comedian and singer/songwriter, from Hartlepool, is known for her belly-laughing comedy videos from losing weight, coffee shops or her partner Ian.

Her videos have been viewed over 60 million times across her social media pages and she has gained more than 650,000 followers on Facebook, which has helped her gain fans from all around the world.

Stephanie Aird often tours around the UK in her hilarious comedy shows

Aird was previously a music and arts teacher in her hometown of Hartlepool. In 2014, she was bored during the school holidays and decided to post some light hearted comedy videos on to her Facebook page and decided she could make a career out of it. She has never looked back.

She has previously starred on BBC Two's 'Take A Hike' and 'Judge Rinder'. As a musician, she has had over 100 musical compositions played on BBC Introducing.

Stephanie said: “I cannot wait to perform in Blackpool for the first time ever! It's all new for me, and I hope to see some new faces there. I am so excited to join you all for an evening of laughs!”

Aird's dates also include Newcastle, Carlisle and Sheffield.