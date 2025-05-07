Interiors Tips, Talks and Trends, and a fully furnished home for sale at Saxon Fields in Chorley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

L&Q is inviting prospective buyers to an exclusive open event at Saxon Fields in Chorley on Saturday 10th May, from 12pm to 3pm. Guests will have the chance to explore the development, tour The Merrion show home and enjoy a talk led by interiors content creator Sarah from @thenorthernhome.

On the day, guests will be welcomed by L&Q’s friendly sales team who will be offering guided tours around The Merrion show home, which is now available to purchase fully furnished, as well as answering questions on the wider development and other available homes. Inside, attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and delicious baked goods provided by local favourite, Kookie Krumble Chorley.

L&Q is showcasing The Merrion show home, one of the most popular three-bedroom house types at Saxon Fields, and the final home of its type at the development. Guests will be invited to enjoy a short talk from Lancashire based interiors content creator @thenorthernhome. With The Merrion currently on the market and available to purchase fully furnished, Sarah will be on hand to talk all things home styling trends. This will include tapping into some of the styling choices made at the development – perfect for those looking to add a personal touch to their future home at Saxon Fields.

Claire Brenlund, L&Q Sales and Marketing Director comments; “We’re thrilled to welcome visitors to Saxon Fields for a final opportunity to become part of this vibrant, already well-established community. The Merrion has been a continuously in-demand house type – offering three expansive bedrooms designed with everyday living at the forefront. When creating the show home at The Merrion, we knew that the style choices were on trend, and so we’re pleased to be offering the final Merrion house type available to purchase fully furnished and look forward to welcoming guests to Sarah’s talk to chat all things interiors.”

Saxon Fields

Nestled on the northern edge of Chorley, Saxon Fields offers a collection of stylish three- and four-bedroom homes available for Outright Sale. Designed with modern life in mind, the homes feature open-plan kitchen and dining areas that flow into private gardens, alongside separate living rooms that provide space and flexibility for growing households.

With highly rated schools like Buckshaw Primary School and St. Joseph’s Primary School nearby, Saxon Fields is ideal for growing families. Surrounded by Lancashire’s natural beauty, residents can choose from a vast selection of scenic, nearby parks for family days out. Astley Hall and Park, just six minutes away, offers a historic country house experience with art galleries and gardens, while Yarrow Valley Country Park features scenic guided walks, children’s play areas, and a lakeside café. The development also boasts easy access to nearby amenities, including major supermarkets such as Tesco, Morrison's, and M&S Food Hall, as well as the vibrant eateries and bars of Buckshaw Village.

Ideally located for North West commuters, Saxon Fields is just five minutes from the M61, offering quick access to Preston, Bolton, and the M6 towards Lancaster and Liverpool. The nearby A6 also connects residents to Chorley town centre and local amenities. For those relying on public transport, the development is served by two train stations, Buckshaw Parkway and Chorley Station, providing direct services to Blackpool, Stockport, and Manchester.

L&Q’s Open Event will take place on Saturday 10th May, from 12pm to 3pm. Interested attendees are encouraged to register in advance via the following link: https://bit.ly/SaxonFieldsMerrionEvent

The Merrion, Saxon Fields

The Merrion at Saxon Fields is priced at £335,000 or a fully furnished three-bedroom property. Other properties at Saxon Fields are priced from £295,000.

For more information, visit: https://lqhomes.com/saxonfields.