'In Absence from Preston' exhibition

Birley Artist Studios & Project Space presents ‘In Absence from Preston,’ an exhibition of photographs, video and archival ephemera by Megan Dalton. Opening July 19th, it will be Megan’s first solo exhibition of works and the first in her hometown of Preston.

‘In Absence from Preston’ is a body of work by photographer Megan Mechelle Dalton which explores Preston and Lancashire through the lens of John Boothby from 1939 — 1959 and Megan Mechelle Dalton from 2019 — 2022. Supported by archive ephemera and family heirlooms, this exhibition brings together photographs and film that tells the story of John Boothby’s life in relation to Preston’s history.

Everyone is invited to attend the private view on Friday 19th of July from 6pm.

The gallery is wheelchair accessible.

John Boothby

PV: 19th of July, 6pm - 8pmExhibition: 19th of July — 10th of August.