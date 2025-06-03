iMEP Music Festival returns in September with major upgrades and an unmissable line-up

The iMEP Music Festival is back and bigger than ever for 2025, returning to the iMEP Arena at Accrington Cricket Club on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th September.

After a successful debut in 2024 – which drew thousands of festivalgoers and featured a headline performance from Jess Glynne – the organisers are pulling out all the stops to make the 2025 edition even more spectacular. Key improvements have been made to the site’s infrastructure, promising a smoother and more enjoyable experience for attendees.

Among the upgrades are a significant increase in toilet facilities including two fully marshalled locations, ensuring shorter queues and greater comfort throughout the weekend. The bar offering has also been dramatically improved, with the introduction of two 25-metre, fully staffed bars designed to serve crowds efficiently and reduce wait times.

New for 2025 is a dedicated funfair and chill-out area, offering festivalgoers the perfect mix of high-energy entertainment and relaxed spaces to unwind between performances. Whether you are in the mood for adrenaline or a quiet escape, the festival site has something for everyone.

Festival attendees will also be treated to a diverse and delicious range of street food, with stalls serving everything from burgers and pizzas to authentic Greek and Thai cuisine. Both cash and card payments will be accepted at all vendors.

A festival map has been unveiled for this year’s event, showcasing what’s new for the festival in 2025, which can be viewed online here: https://www.imep.co.uk/imep-music-festival/

This year’s line-up is packed with major names, including Clean Bandit, Sam Ryder, Marvin Humes, Jordan North, B*Witched, Chesney Hawkes and local favourite Big G’s Lancashire Cheese – BBC’s very own Graham Liver.

The festival gates will open at 4pm on both days, with performances continuing into the evening. A variety of ticketing options are available, including full weekend passes, single-day tickets, VIP packages, and payment plans, allowing more fans to join the celebration.

All tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/imep-arena-accrington-cricket-club-tickets-accrington/venue/436017

Eddy O’Brien, CEO of iMEP, said: “We’ve taken everything we learned from last year and worked hard to elevate the festival experience for 2025. From bigger bars and more toilets to new entertainment areas and top-tier music acts, we’re thrilled to bring something truly special back to Accrington. This year will be our biggest yet.”

With a dynamic line-up, improved amenities, and a vibrant atmosphere, the 2025 iMEP Music Festival is set to be one of the standout events in the North West’s event calendar.

Offering everything from lighting, sound, staging and special effects, to fully managed music and theatre event production, iMEP regularly work with stars around the world.

To learn more about iMEP, head to their website: https://imep.co.uk