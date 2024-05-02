'I Hate It Here': an interactive theatre experience on zero hour contracts and instability coming to Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sweet Beef are here to tell you - it’s ok - I Hate It Here too. With inflation beating wages at every point in the last year and the Cost of Living Crisis going bananas it’s possibly the worst time to be a precarious worker - so let’s talk about it. I Hate it Here is an interactive piece of theatre about zero hours contracts and instability.

Meet Plang, an elderly care worker who loves a boogie; Tara, a nurse with a penchant for Anne Robinson; and Spud, a teenage fast-food worker who would just love a date with fit Clare. Join them for their shift, but expect some interruptions from the BIG BOSS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audiences will participate in game shows, sign up for shifts, and have the chance to WIN BIG at Bingo, situating them at the heart of a relentless world we are all a part of.

I Hate It Here

Chris Peace, spokesperson for Zero Hours Justice says, “With the latest official figures showing the number of zero hours contracts at a record high, “I Hate it Here” is a very powerful and timely reminder of everything that’s wrong with them. The issues the characters face in this brilliant play are exactly the same struggles we repeatedly hear about from zero hours workers direct. Zero hours contracts are bad for workers, bad for business and bad for the economy. They need banning now.”

I Hate it Here is an honest and human exploration of zero hours contract work, which uses interactive theatre techniques to entertain and destabilise audiences. As the cost of living, ZHCs and in-work poverty are on the rise in the UK, these conversations are increasingly essential, shedding light on the realities of what this means for so many of us.

‘A clever, accessible and hugely entertaining piece’ - ★★★★ All Edinburgh Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'It’s a gorgeous achievement, you’ll want to watch it repeatedly.' ★★★★★ The Guardian

‘Hilarious…Laughs at every turn’ ★★★★ The Sunday Times

‘Hugely funny and desperately poignant’ ★★★★ The Stage

At The Old Electric, Blackpool,Friday 17 May at 7pm