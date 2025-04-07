Hyndburn Borough Council's Easter Extravaganza to bring half-term cheer to Great Harwood high street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hyndburn Borough Council is inviting families and residents to join in the fun this spring with its vibrant Easter Extravaganza taking place in Great Harwood.

A host of activities are on offer, with local shops, schools, and the community coming together to celebrate Easter.

Running until Saturday, April 19 at 12pm, children under 12 can take part in a colouring competition, bringing their creativity to life by decorating Easter eggs. Entry forms are available from participating outlets, while thousands have been delivered to local primary schools.

In addition, a #ShopLocal Trail will guide families around 10 local shops where they must collect a minimum of eight stamps, with each outlet offering a chance to collect free Easter eggs, with hundreds being given away courtesy of Hyndburn Borough Council.

Hyndburn Borough Council are running a Shop Trail in Great Harwood this Easter

Those taking part must submit their #ShopLocal trail and colouring competition entries into a participating outlet by 12pm on April 19, where they will also be entered into a prize draw to win giant Easter hampers and cinema tickets, adding even more excitement to the festivities.

Participating shops include: Holy Cannoli, Holden Pharmacy, Brie Mine, Gareth’s Florist, Flow Wellbeing Network, Finch Bakery, Great Harwood Library, The Chicken Shop, Deli-Bake and The Beach Hut.

The Easter Extravaganza does not stop there. On Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th April, the disused swimming pool at Mercer Hall will be transformed into a magical venue for a pop-up cinema, screening the family favourites Wicked and Peter Rabbit. While general admission tickets were all reserved within 24 hours, a limited number of accessible tickets remain available.

Two Easter bonnet making workshops will also be held on Saturday, April 19, though these sessions have now sold out due to high demand.

Children must hand in their colouring competition and shop trail entry forms to participating outlets by 12pm on Saturday 19th April

To top off the celebrations, a small selection of funfair rides will be in full swing on Towngate from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 19th April, promising a festive and lively atmosphere for visitors of all ages.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Borough Council said: “We are thrilled to see so many local businesses and families getting involved in this year’s Easter Extravaganza. It’s a brilliant way to bring the community together, support local shops, create lasting memories for children and parents alike, as well as putting the Great Harwood high street on the retail map.

“From trails and treats to workshops and films, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this Easter in Great Harwood."

You can keep up to date on Hyndburn Borough Council’s events page here: www.hyndburnbc.gov.uk/events

These events are part of an exciting events programme delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council and funded by UK Government’s High Street Accelerator Pilot Programme.