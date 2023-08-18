Hundreds of Lancashire motorcyclists expected to attend 100-Year BMW Motorrad celebration

First Ever North West Pop-up-Event For Official Lemmy’s Bar

Event takes place 10 am - 4 pm on Saturday, August 19

Silent Raffle for North West Air Ambulance

Local bands performing will include including Takeaway Thieves, McHale's Permanent Brew, and the Up-Beat Rock Academy. Food trucks will be available on-site for attendees to enjoy. There will also be a silent raffle in support of North West Air Ambulance.

For Bowker Motorrad, John Nichol said: “We can’t wait to celebrate the BMW Motorrad 100-year anniversary. The day promises unique and rare BMW bikes displayed from across the years, unforgettable moments, and the opportunity to forge connections with fellow BMW Motorrad Owners and music enthusiasts. So, look out for old friends, the latest two-wheel technology, great live music and fabulous food!”

Bowker Motorrad and The Waterloo Bar Teaming Up for a Celebration

The event represents the latest collaboration with Blackpool’s The Waterloo Bar, who are hosting a pop-up version of Lemmy’s Bar on-site at Preston. Lemmy’s Bar is the only Motörhead-endorsed bar in the UK. It will be the first time a pop-up version celebrating the iconic Motorhead frontman has appeared in Lancashire.

Ian Fletcher of The Waterloo Bar said: “This is a great way to celebrate our new partnership with Bowker Motorrad. Lemmy’s Bar is the only bar in the UK to officially be allowed to use the name of the much-missed Motörhead frontman. We’ve been working closely with Bowker Motorrad to bring some great local bands who’ll be gracing the stage at Preston Docks. It’s going to be a memorable day.”

Last month Bowker Motorrad unveiled ‘Overkill’, a newly-customised motorcycle, to celebrate their partnership with The Waterloo Music Bar. The bike will be displayed at events throughout Lancashire, promoting The Waterloo Bar and the crusade to support local live music in the county. The bike will be displayed at Bowker Motorrad on the docks in Preston and at events in the county and beyond.

BMW Motorrad is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023. The company was founded on March 7, 1916. To commemorate this milestone, BMW Motorrad has announced special 100 Years Edition models of the R nineT and R 18 motorcycles.

Additionally, there will be a major anniversary exhibition at the BMW Museum. The anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the historic early days of the motorised two-wheeler and look ahead to the future of motorcycles in an increasingly digital world.

Running Order