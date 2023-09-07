News you can trust since 1886
Howdy Pardners! Country comes to Lytham St Annes on Sunday September 17

The Lowther Pavilion is set to be a sea of cowboy hats when The Big Country Music Show rides into town on Sunday 17 September.
By Katherine KilgourContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
The production features a ten-gallon hat full of great country and western hits including The Gambler, Take it Easy, Man! I Feel Like a Woman, Ring of Fire, The Devil Went Down to Georgia and many more.

From the award-winning band that brought you the hit touring production 'One Night in Dublin', The Big Country Music Show has been wowing audiences all over the UK, receiving standing ovations and rave reviews.

A 100% live, seven-piece band with male and female vocalists, stunning harmonies, fiddle, pedal steel and banjo, expect a two-hour extravaganza of classic country music filled with hand-clapping, foot-stomping, boot-scootin’ sing-along classics from the likes of Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette and The Eagles.

The Wild Murphys Sing CountryThe Wild Murphys Sing Country
So, if you like a little bit of classic country then dust off those line-dancing shoes, grab your partners and mosey on down.

With tickets priced at just £23, you'd be mad to miss it.

https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/the-big-country-music-show/