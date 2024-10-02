How to move to a new home in Lancashire - before the end of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The homebuilder is hosting a series of events across developments in Lancashire over two weekends (October 5-6 and 12-13) to explain how it can help homeowners move quickly and simply. There’s even the potential to move before the year is out.

With 40% of enquiries from people yet to put their house on the market, Elan Homes is offering to speed up the selling and buying process in Lancashire.

Participating developments include Acorn Meadows in Broughton; Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss; Rosewood Gardens in Warton; Tower Gardens in Darwen and Whittingham Fold in Goosnargh.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “Most of the people who enquire about our new homes in Lancashire have a house to sell and in around 40% of cases they haven’t yet put their existing property on the market. In some cases, they’ve even identified which style of home they want to buy and have a fear of missing out while they find a buyer. To help get people moving, we’re offering to simplify the selling and buying process and inviting homeowners to special events to learn more about EasyMove and part exchange.”

An example of the Stratford, similar to the show home at Whittingham Fold, Goosnargh

Acorn Meadows in Broughton offers a choice of four and five-bedroom homes available. Prices start from £374,995 for a four-bedroom detached Hampsfield with flooring and blinds throughout, breakfast bar and dishwasher, vanity to the cloakroom and family bathroom, plus wardrobes to the second bedroom. Homes here are being sold via Whittingham Fold.

Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss features three and four-bedroom homes, priced from £239,995. Selected properties include flooring throughout and turf to rear garden.

Rosewood Gardens in Warton currently has a choice of three, four and five-bedroom homes available priced from £259,995, with carpets and blinds included in selected properties. Plot 10, a three-bedroom semi-detached Torver isn’t eligible for part exchange, but is available at a discount to market value of £159,039 subject to qualifying criteria.

Tower Gardens in Darwen features three and four-bedroom homes, priced from £219,995. The four-bedroom detached Alston includes flooring throughout and turf to the rear garden and is priced from £314,995. It can be purchased using part exchange.

Whittingham Fold in Goosnargh is nearing a sell-out with just two four-bedroom properties available, priced from £339,995. There’s even the chance to own the Stratford show home, which has been decorated throughout and includes flooring, plus an upgraded kitchen for £399,995.

“Use EasyMove or part exchange and you won’t have to bother finding an agent to market your home – we’ll manage the whole process for you. With EasyMove we’ll value your home, instruct independent estate agents and monitor their activity to ensure a quick sale. We’ll even pay the agent’s fees. EasyMove isn’t linked to the value of either property, so it can be used by downsizers, upsizers and those making a sideways move,” Marie explained.

“With part exchange there’ll be no last minute haggles over price or a slow moving, complicated chain to hold things up. We aim to exchange contracts in a matter of weeks and buyers will be able to stay in their existing property until new home is ready, which could be before the end of the year.”

To discover how you could make a quick and simple move to a new home in Lancashire, join Elan over the weekend of October 5-6 or October 12-13.

For more information about Elan’s new homes in Lancashire see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/locations/lancashire.