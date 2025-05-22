Housebuilder supports Burscough fun day

A fundraiser in support of Burscough Methodist Church organised by a local child is backed by Redrow.

11-year-old Martin Fenlon and his mum Stacey Dolan who is a fundraising co-ordinator for Burscough Methodist Church, applied to Redrow’s community fund, linked to The Grange at Yew Tree Park, to cover the cost of supplies for the day.

Martin said: “This year was the second Martin’s Marvellous Fun Day and I wanted it to be even more successful than the year before and it was. I raised £1196 which was more than last year so I’m really happy.

“The fun day included lots of games stalls like guess the name of the teddy, hoopla, a magna shape competition, bean bag toss and a tombola. We also had food donated and offered some stalls for free. With the cost-of-living crisis, we just asked people to give donations, no matter how small, and they could enjoy soup, sandwiches, ice pops and cakes.”

Martin used Redrow’s donation to purchase prizes, games and food and drink.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW said: “What an inspiring young man Martin is. He is so passionate about the church and the work it does in the community and this was his way of giving back to the church for all that it does.”

Burscough Methodist Church has been part of the local community for over 150 years offering support, services and groups for everyone.

Rev Michael Tindsley from Burscough Methodist Church said: “Everyone at Church is very proud of Martin for the way in which he has organised his "Fun Day" with such great skill, especially the way he gathered so many volunteers. Thank you Martin and keep up the good work.”

Redrow has shared £5,000 between six groups and good causes close to The Grange at Yew Tree Park in Burscough.