Homebuilders Bring Neighbours Together in Lancashire

On the last weekend of summer, Barratt and David Wilson Homes hosted an event to bring its Leyland community together.

The housebuilders wanted to help residents at their Centurion Village developments get to know their neighbours and did so with a fun-filled afternoon at the Longmeanygate community.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes arranged for a wide range of large garden games to be brought to the development, including Jenga, Connect 4, ring toss, splat the rat, and a coconut shy.

Pagodas were in place to provide seated areas for new neighbours to get to know each other and watch on as their children enjoyed the entertainment provided.

Julie and Elaine testing their skills at the Centurion Village community event

Residents were treated to pizzas, ice creams and refreshments, alongside a DJ and children’s entertainer, all while basking in the Lancashire sun. Local suppliers were invited to the event as Barratt Homes continues to support businesses in the areas in which it builds.

"Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Everyone is in the same boat on a new homes development and it’s important we provide opportunities for our customers to meet their new neighbours. We’re thrilled with the success of our Centurion Village community event.”

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We’re so pleased our residents at Centurion Village were able to get together to share the end of the summer together, and it was wonderful to hear everyone enjoyed the entertainment provided.”

Centurion Village has homes ready to move into, and property seekers can enjoy a village lifestyle with bridle pathway walks connecting to the local pub and farm shop.

Rhys Nicholson (Managing Director) taking on the 'splat the rat'

Highly-rated schooling options are close to home and, whilst Preston, Southport and the M6 are in proximity, the adjacent countryside provides a peaceful retreat for residents.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Lancashire or David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.