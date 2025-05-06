History on Your Doorstep: Last Talk of Preston Historical Society Season
Alex Miller from Lancashire Archives & Local History will give an overview of the collections available to explore at Lancashire Archives & Local History, picking out some of the treasures from the collections (especially those with a Preston link) that might inspire your local history research, and sharing upcoming developments and new projects at the Archives.
An illustrated talk by Alex Miller, Archives and Resources Manager. Monday 12 May 2025 7.15pm - 8.30pm
Members FOC, Visitors £5.
Book tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/80197/sessions/551797/sections/140659/tickets
Doors open at 6.30pm for refreshments & registration.
Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, Preston, PR1 2NL.