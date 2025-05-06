History on Your Doorstep: Last Talk of Preston Historical Society Season

By Patricia Harrison
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 16:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There aren't many archives in the UK that can boast collections of the scale and depth of Lancashire Archives - and there is only one place in Lancashire you can find them on your doorstep - Preston!

Alex Miller from Lancashire Archives & Local History will give an overview of the collections available to explore at Lancashire Archives & Local History, picking out some of the treasures from the collections (especially those with a Preston link) that might inspire your local history research, and sharing upcoming developments and new projects at the Archives.

An illustrated talk by Alex Miller, Archives and Resources Manager. Monday 12 May 2025 7.15pm - 8.30pm

Members FOC, Visitors £5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lancashire Archives Bow Lane, Preston PR1 2RELancashire Archives Bow Lane, Preston PR1 2RE
Lancashire Archives Bow Lane, Preston PR1 2RE

Book tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/80197/sessions/551797/sections/140659/tickets

Doors open at 6.30pm for refreshments & registration.

Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, Preston, PR1 2NL.

Related topics:HistoryPrestonLancashireAlex Miller
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice