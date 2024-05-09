Historical talk discussing famous Lancashire family intends to answer all the questions
The Heskeths of Rufford were an important family with a fascinating history. Who were they? Where did they come from? Where did they get their immense wealth? The talk will answer these and more questions. Mon, 13 May 2024 19:00 - 20:30 Doors open at 6.30 for registration and to meet friends in the Olive Grove Coffee Shop. Central Methodist Church, Lune Street Preston PR1 2NL
Several of the family have been notable over the centuries: soldiers, MPs and mayors. One fought at the Battle of Crecy and was rewarded by the king. They married into notable wealthy families, often acquiring great fortunes in the process.
Two of the Hesketh men married the daughters of American millionaires, one sailed around the world on his ocean-going yacht, ‘Lancashire Witch’.
They were friends with the powerful Derby family, serving as Receiver (accountant) in the Derby household at Lathom and were in the Derby retinue at the Court of Henry VIII.