Historical talk discussing famous Lancashire family intends to answer all the questions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A talk about a famous Lancashire family is taking place in Preston.

The Heskeths of Rufford were an important family with a fascinating history. Who were they? Where did they come from? Where did they get their immense wealth? The talk will answer these and more questions. Mon, 13 May 2024 19:00 - 20:30 Doors open at 6.30 for registration and to meet friends in the Olive Grove Coffee Shop. Central Methodist Church, Lune Street Preston PR1 2NL

Several of the family have been notable over the centuries: soldiers, MPs and mayors. One fought at the Battle of Crecy and was rewarded by the king. They married into notable wealthy families, often acquiring great fortunes in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the Hesketh men married the daughters of American millionaires, one sailed around the world on his ocean-going yacht, ‘Lancashire Witch’.

South View of Rufford Old Hall