Hidden gem opens Its gates for charity day out

A luxury holiday park tucked away in one of the UK’s most breathtaking landscapes will open its 120-acre estate to the public in aid of charity this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maes Mynan Park, in the peaceful village of Afonwen near Caerwys, Flintshire, will take part in the National Open Garden Scheme (NGS) on Saturday 12th July, offering a rare chance to explore its stunning private grounds – all while raising funds for vital UK nursing and health charities.

The exclusive retreat – which has a community of holiday home owners from across the UK, notably Greater Manchester, London, and the Midlands – is set to open its gates to the public on July 12 for the National Open Garden Scheme (NGS), which has raised millions of pounds for nursing and health organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in the heart of the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape (AONB), this multi-million pound retreat offers a feast for the senses, from sweeping countryside views and freshwater lakes to peaceful woodland and a thriving array of wildlife.

Maes Mynan

Owners Peter and Louise Barlow of Acorn Leisure hope the event will not only raise money but also increase awareness of the estate’s natural charm and transformation.

To help draw in visitors, the couple have brought together 32 local stalls, shining a spotlight on independent makers and producers from across North Wales and the North West.

“This is a truly magical place that harmoniously blends luxury and nature," said Louise. “With its tranquil parkland, amazing panoramic views, lakes and woodland and a history steeped in legends of Welsh princes, Tudor royalty, and local industry, Maes Mynan Park offers a setting unlike any other, so we are delighted to share that with the public in support of such worthy causes.”

Peter added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maes Mynan has home owners from across the UK, including Greater Manchester and the North West

“Alongside the beauty of the estate and the significant investment we've made into its development, we believe in sharing this special place with second homeowners who want to be part of a naturally beautiful landscape. Opening up the park to the public for charity, so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of the hard work we, as a small team, have undertaken to change this old sand and gravel quarry into a hidden gem, that some call 'Little Switzerland’, will be a great experience day for everyone who attends.”

As well as its scenic charm, the day will champion sustainability and regional creativity, with a rich mix of artisan producers showcasing handcrafted goods and gourmet delights. Expect to find familiar favourites like Wernog Wood, Little Welsh Aromas, SheepFloof, Karen's Kakes and Confections, Kirsty Williams Ceramics, Cariad Gin, and Griff's Big Ribs BBQ.

“Guests will have the chance to engage with some of the region's finest producers,” Louise added. “With handcrafted items, gourmet treats, and seating to admire the views and walks, it promises to be an inspiring and unforgettable day for everyone.”

Visitors can enjoy peaceful strolls along curated trails, take in the ancient Sequoia woodland, and enjoy birdwatching or spotting deer among the trees. With abundant flora and fauna, it’s a perfect day out for garden lovers, families and nature enthusiasts alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All proceeds will go to the NGS, supporting well-known charities including Hospice UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, and Parkinson’s UK.

The Maes Mynan NGS Open Garden Day runs from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday 12th July.

Entry is £4 for adults (donated to the NGS), with free admission for children and on-site parking. Limited wheelchair access is available via the tarmac road behind the lodge homes.