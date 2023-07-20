Health and well-being bus visits local GP surgery
New Longton Surgery were delighted to welcome the HARRI (health, advice, recovery, resilience, information) bus this week.
The mobile unit travels round the area with staff enthusiastic to help with a wide range of issues - smoking cessation, carer support, victim support, job advice to name but a few.
They spent a busy day in the sunshine talking with residents of the village. New Longton Surgery's Social Prescriber Emma was on hand to help as were the doctors and staff of the surgery.
Dr Whitworth said: "It's been great to see so many people accessing help and advice from such a dedicated team."