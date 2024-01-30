Harrison Holidays makes a break for Lancashire Mind

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This will be an evening full of entertainment that will see high breaks, kisses, cannons and much more, plus lots of exciting ways to support Lancashire Mind packed into the occasion. The venue is Harrison Holidays’ Southport holiday park, Riverside, where the fundraiser will be hosted at the Coast & Country bar and restaurant.

William Harrison, Chairman and Owner of Harrison Holidays, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Lancashire Mind and the work that this incredible local charity does. This will be a night when we roll out the green carpet, as we transform the Coast & Country bar and restaurant at Riverside Holiday Park into the perfect setting for a snooker exhibition. As our star attraction we are thrilled to be joined by Ian Burns, who is a fabulously talented player.”

Doors to the Charity Snooker Exhibition open at 7:30pm, food is included as part of the ticket price and the bar will be open throughout the night. There will be exciting raffle prizes from local businesses, including a holiday on offer at Riverside Holiday Park from Harrison Holidays. All of the money raised from the event will go to Lancashire Mind.

Lancashire Mind is an independent charity that is based in Chorley, but that works across Lancashire to make a difference to people’s mental health. It does that through training, support and education in schools, the community and workplaces.

Nicola Tomkins, Community and Events Fundraiser at Lancashire Mind, said “To be the nominated charity for this exhibition means a great deal to Lancashire Mind. Thank you to Ian Burns and Billy Harrison for choosing to support us and promoting what we do across Lancashire. By diversifying the events that we are involved with and invited to, means we can reach more people which will bring us closer to our aim of Mental Wellbeing for All. We are very much looking forward to the snooker evening and are sure it will be a fantastic event.”

Making this a night to remember, will be the talents of Ian Burns a professional snooker player from Croston in Leyland. He was destined for the world of professional snooker, having been named ‘Rookie of the Year’ after his first season as a professional at the World Snooker Awards. 12 years later and his career has taken him all over the globe, including China, Australia, India and Europe, and he has been in two ranking quarter finals. The exhibition will see Ian pit his skills against a series of contenders, in play that will thrill and entertain.

