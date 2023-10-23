News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Half term theatre for the whole family in Manchester

Residents of Manchester are being treated to a poignant First World War play for family audiences at the 53two Theatre this half term on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 October.
By Dan FoleyContributor
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:28 BST- 2 min read
Suitable for the whole family, this moving adaptation of Keith Campion’s debut novel is being seen for the first time in theatres. “After the reaction from schools last year, we knew this was a special piece and deserved to be in theatres,” says the show’s director, Dan Foley. “We feel strongly that the story of the Great War is just as powerful and relevant now as it has ever been. We hope the people of Manchester will agree.”

The book is composed of letters between a boy in Folkestone and his father who is fighting on the Western Front. “The challenge was turning written letters into an engaging piece of theatre.”, Dan continues. However, with a split stage and the use of projections, the team have managed to do just that. “We are able to show what is happening in Folkestone and Belgium concurrently and really bring the letters to life.”

There are 2 performances of this 60 minute play - at 7.30pm on Wednesday 25th and at 2.30pm on Thursday 26. Each performance is followed by a Q&A with the cast.

"The Last Post" at The 53two Theatre, Manchester: Photo: Hobgoblin Theatre Company Credit"The Last Post" at The 53two Theatre, Manchester: Photo: Hobgoblin Theatre Company Credit
The play is written for a family audience from seven years upwards. There is no upper age limit to who will take something out of the play. "We performed the show in Bath over the weekend and had audiences ranging in age from seven to about 85, and every one of them loved the show".

Tickets are available from the 53two Theatre Box Office ( WHAT'S ON | 53two Theatre and Arts Charity ) and are priced at £9. Interested theatregoers are advised to book now to avoid missing out on this poignant and moving piece of family theatre, especially as we are so close to Remembrance Day.

