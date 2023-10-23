Half term theatre for the whole family in Manchester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Suitable for the whole family, this moving adaptation of Keith Campion’s debut novel is being seen for the first time in theatres. “After the reaction from schools last year, we knew this was a special piece and deserved to be in theatres,” says the show’s director, Dan Foley. “We feel strongly that the story of the Great War is just as powerful and relevant now as it has ever been. We hope the people of Manchester will agree.”

The book is composed of letters between a boy in Folkestone and his father who is fighting on the Western Front. “The challenge was turning written letters into an engaging piece of theatre.”, Dan continues. However, with a split stage and the use of projections, the team have managed to do just that. “We are able to show what is happening in Folkestone and Belgium concurrently and really bring the letters to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 2 performances of this 60 minute play - at 7.30pm on Wednesday 25th and at 2.30pm on Thursday 26. Each performance is followed by a Q&A with the cast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Last Post" at The 53two Theatre, Manchester: Photo: Hobgoblin Theatre Company Credit

The play is written for a family audience from seven years upwards. There is no upper age limit to who will take something out of the play. "We performed the show in Bath over the weekend and had audiences ranging in age from seven to about 85, and every one of them loved the show".