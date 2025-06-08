Guided Walk: Notable Residents of Winckley Square: famous and infamous

Wednesday 11 June 2pm-3.15pm Join Peter Wilkinson FoWS guide to hear the stories of the Former Residents – famous and infamous. Winckley Square is more than the gardens and the buildings that surround them.

It’s also about the lives of the people who populated this area for over 200 years. Men and women who had a profound impact on Preston and far beyond.

Our guide will introduce you to characters from the past and share their stories. Starting with the vision for the Square and the first house in 1799 we will encounter real people who made history.

Meet in the centre of the Gardens at 1.55 for registration. You can just turn up but to be assured of a place please book £5 https://www.trybooking.com/uk/ELUE