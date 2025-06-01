Guided walk explores two famous and influential Preston families

By Patricia Harrison
Contributor
Published 1st Jun 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 09:36 BST

Today's guided walk, "The Horrocks’ Family Connections" with Susan Douglass, runs from 2pm - 3.15pm.

This is a relatively new walk about two of the most famous and influential Preston families.

"Horrocks, Miller & Co." was one of the largest cotton manufacturing businesses in Preston by the 1840s, but Horrocks and Miller were not just business partners.

Meet in the centre of Winckley Square Gardens 1.50pm for registration today (Monday, June 2). Tickets are £5.

There are a few places left. You can just turn up but to be assured of place book here:

https://www.trybooking.com/uk/ENHQ

