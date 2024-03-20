Green-fingered Kendal retirees invited to blooming lovely flower arranging demonstration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local florist, Made in Flowers, will be sharing all their top tips on spring floral designs during the masterclass taking place on Wednesday 27th March from 2pm to 4pm. Attendees will also have the chance to tour the show suite apartment at the development with their friends and family, whilst enjoying some light refreshments and speaking to members of the McCarthy Stone team about all things Alavana Place.

Those who wish to attend must reserve a place in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re so thrilled to welcome retirees to Alavana Place to see what kind of beautiful bouquets they can put together during this demonstration. At McCarthy Stone, it is so important to us that we connect with the local community that we build in, which is why we are working with a local florist right on the doorstep of the development.”

Green-Fingered McCarthy Stone Homeowners

Katie, from Made in Flowers, adds: “We couldn’t be more excited to visit Alavana Place and put on a flower arranging demonstration for the homeowners and other local retirees. Being able to create a stunning bouquet is a real art and can hopefully help to make their potential new home at Alavana Place even brighter.”

Designed to meet the specific needs of the over 60s, Alavana Place comprises an elegant mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, along with heartwarming features to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

On-site amenities includes a spacious communal lounge ideal for forging new friendships, a hobbies room, and beautifully landscaped gardens which can be enjoyed all year round. A large hotel-style guest suite provides the perfect space for friends and relatives to spend an overnight visit, while a House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development and offer support, ensuring peace of mind. Additional reassurance comes from the latest safety and security features, including a 24/7 emergency call system and video door entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of purchasing options are available at Alavana Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom apartments available from £115,000 and two-bedroom homes from £147,500*. With purchase prices for a one-bedroom apartment starting from £215,000 and two-bedroom homes from £350,000.

To find out more about Retirement Living atAlavana Place, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/alavana-place.