Greater Manchester Youth Network announce 5-a-side Community Cup this summer

You can battle it out against GMYN’s young people and other local businesses for the chance of becoming the GMYN Community Cup champions.

The tournament is taking place on Thursday 4th July at Goals Manchester, Cheetham Hill between 2-5pm.

In a summer where football fever is at an all-time high; this tournament couldn’t come at a better time falling just before the quarterfinals of the Euros.

Greater Manchester Youth Network (GMYN) Community Cup

Football is in the air – make sure you don’t miss out and get a team together with your friends or colleagues!

This is a great opportunity for you and those taking part to raise crucial funds for local youth initiatives that GMYN provide to young people across Greater Manchester.

GMYN provide a vital support service that doesn’t exist elsewhere, delivering urgent, tailored support based on each young person’s needs. GMYN strives to make life-changing differences to young people’s lives, to help break them out of isolation and give them the confidence and ability to make a positive transition to adulthood.

A crucial part of our work is keeping care- experienced young people safe. Care leavers are incredibly vulnerable and most lack any support network. GMYN is their support network.

A young person who takes part in our Manchester care leavers programme says: “GMYN has turned my life around. If it weren’t for them, I don’t know where I’d be right now –they are like my family.”

Phil Harris, Income and Partnerships Lead, says: “We can't wait to kick off the inaugural GMYN Community Cup on Thursday 4th July. Many of the young people we support love playing football so this will be a fitting way for them to engage with our business community and to raise vitals fund for our programmes.”

The Community Cup will take place between 2-5pm, with 60 minutes of guaranteed play time for each team. This will be followed by drinks and a celebratory prize-giving ceremony. All ages, genders and abilities are welcome in this sociable and friendly atmosphere.