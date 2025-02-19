Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity announces star-studded line up for 2025 Gala Dinner

Businesses from across Greater Manchester join forces to tackle the homelessness crisis in the region

350 guests from the North West’s business community will gather next month for the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity’s annual gala dinner. Now in its third year, the event celebrates the region’s collective efforts to tackle the homelessness crisis, as well as raising vital funds to support the charity’s numerous community projects.

Taking place at New Century on Thursday 27th March, tables and sponsorship opportunities are now available for businesses across Greater Manchester. Guests will hear from Andy Burnham who will be joined by broadcaster Nihal Arthanayake for a discussion about the importance of prevention work and the impact of the charity’s pioneering scheme, A Bed Every Night.

Host for the evening, Matty White, will be on hand to keep the audience entertained, while professional doodler Dave Draws will create a piece of original art as the evening unfolds which will be entered into a live auction, with exclusive limited edition prints also available. In an effort to beat the £30,000 total raised over the last two years' event, there will also be a raffle with an enviable range of prizes on offer donated by SJM Concerts, Engine Number 4 and more. Guests will also be treated to music and DJ sets from top local talents including Manchester DJs, Anna Lynch, and a special guest to be announced.

Chair of Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity, Tim Heatley, said: “Our gala dinner is about celebrating the charity’s successes and this year, we’re making the event bigger and better by uniting the best of Manchester’s businesses under one roof. It’s an unmissable evening for networking with industry leaders and a fantastic opportunity to join the growing number of organisations that are collaborating to help end homelessness.”

Gemma Vaughan, general manager at AO Arena which is sponsoring the event, added: “The AO Arena is and always has been a proud supporter of the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity. We’ve been part of the fabric of Manchester for three decades now, and it is truly our honour to bring joy to this great City. Our longevity wouldn’t be possible without the support of local people, and it’s important to us that we recognise this and give back where we can. We remain dedicated to Manchester, and always will be.”

Tables start from £810 (6 per table) and sponsorship packages are available. Be quick, tickets are selling fast - for more information you can contact [email protected].