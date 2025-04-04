Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant headlines at B Corp Fest: Business as a Power for Good

The Wellbeing Farm

Fashion designer Patrick Grant, the beloved Judge on The Great British Sewing Bee, is the headline speaker for this year’s B Corp Fest 2025: Business As A Power For Good. Less than two months remain until the fourth consecutive year's event takes place at The Wellbeing Farm in Bolton on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Grant has a lot to say about clothes: how many we buy, how we value them, what they’re made from, and, importantly, who made them and where. At the event, he will share his thoughts on B Corp and business as a force for good.

His clothing brand Community Clothing supports local clothing and textile manufacturers across the UK, and Patrick is an outspoken advocate for radical change in the fashion industry. He is a regular on TV and Radio, best known for his role in the hit BBC series The Great British Sewing Bee. Harper Collins published his new book LESS in May 2024 and it was an instant Sunday Times bestseller. Patrick’s career in fashion has spanned almost two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that time he has rebuilt the Savile Row tailor Norton & Sons, relaunched E. Tautz, for which he won Menswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, and built the most successful designer collaboration in Debenham’s history with Hammond & Co. Then in 2015 Patrick bought the ailing Blackburn clothing manufacturer Cookson & Clegg, saving the factory from closure. This got him thinking about the fate of the many other great UK textile and garment makers, many of which he knew well, and how to secure their future and the future prosperity of the communities that those businesses support. The result of this thinking was Community Clothing, which was launched in 2016.

Andy McNae Local MP will speak at the event

Local MP Andy MacNae, who represents Rossendale and Darwen, will also attend. The MP ran an adventure sports business before he was elected last year. He is a keen mountaineer and advocates tourism, sports, entertainment, and events.

The event will see some of the country’s leading purpose-driven businesses, sustainability advocates, and changemakers, who will unite on World Environment Day at B-Corp Fest.

With an ever-growing list of speakers, the current line-up includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Zoe Detko, an expert in emissions reduction and founder of Ardea Eco-innovation, who will explain her journey to Net Zero. After introducing sustainability to every level of the supply chain, she will demonstrate how other small businesses can make a real difference in tackling climate change.

Patrick Grant

Molly Gould, the founder of Effable who will lead an interactive climate card game and help organisations find their own voice. The People Versus Planet climate card game is designed to get you uncomfortable. Leave your ego at the door and come play with the polarity and edges of what it means to work in these realms.

Richard Dickson, co-founder of Play it Green, who will speak about how the B-Corp promotes accessibility to sustainability and nature-based solutions for individuals and businesses to drive climate action.

Former television producer Ian Steel, Keeper of the Flame at Atkinsons Coffee, who is committed to ethical sourcing and transparency and will show how his journey can inspire others to be more sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Moran, Silentnight Group's ESG director, who will explore the balance of people, planet, and profit and Caitlin Gill-Graham from Charlotte Findlater Design will discuss the importance of regenerative design.

B Lab UK will also give an overview of B Corp and its support for Lancashire. Throughout the event, delegates can learn about The B Corp Journey – and hear firsthand from companies who’ve gone through the B Corp process and what they experienced. This will take the format of a fireside chat with an international brand and a mixture of different businesses that’ve gone through the B Corp process.

Breakfast, lunch and snacks are included and refreshments will be served throughout the day.

A cocktail hour and speed networking session will also be held. This enables attendees to connect with like-minded individuals and participate in workshops and panels to gain hands-on insights and practical strategies from industry experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be outdoor activities where participants can step outside, get inspired, and recharge in the fresh air amongst nature.

Alpaca and llama experiences and exclusive goody bags will also be available.

B Corp Fest is an unmissable event for those wondering how to become a B Corp. It is a chance to be inspired and to learn from some of the best businesses in the UK that have prioritised sustainability, purpose, and impact.

Anyone who attends will understand the practical actions needed to become B Corp Certified. They will also be able to make connections, network with fellow entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals with shared goals, and set practical tips and strategies to implement in their business or career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celia Gaze, founder of The Wellbeing Farm, said: “Experience something different, there are no stuffy boardrooms here. Instead, you’ll find an immersive, dynamic, festival-style business event.

“B Lab UK’s new data on B Corp performance is a testament to the success of the movement in the UK, which is officially the largest in the world for the first time. With over 2,400 UK B Corps leading the way, it's clear that prioritising people and the planet isn't just ethical; it’s a good business choice.

The Wellbeing Farm is on a mission to become one of the UK’s most sustainable, carbon-neutral venues. Their approach isn’t just about reducing our impact – it’s about setting an example, innovating and inspiring others to do the same.

Why it matters

The reality of climate change is undeniable. Businesses are responsible for taking action, and The Wellbeing Farm is committed to making meaningful changes that protect the planet for future generations. From zero waste initiatives to locally sourced food, renewable energy and community-led projects, sustainability is embedded in everything they do.

Join the Movement

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B Corp Fest is your chance to be part of a growing global shift towards better business. Don’t miss out - secure your spot today and be part of something that makes a difference.

To book your ticket: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/b-corp-fest-2025-ticket