Grand Reopening: The Sherwood in Preston shines with a brand-new look

Boasting a brighter, modern aesthetic, the Sherwood’s renovation has completely transformed the pub.

A refreshed bar, updated soft furnishings, and an enhanced dining area and extended beer garden has given the pub a brand-new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Along with the latest look, the Sherwood’s new menu willfeature delicious popular guest favourites such as the ever-so indulgent the Dirty Clucker, mouth-watering Crispy Sweet Chilli Chicken and the impressive Pork Tomahawk. If that wasn’t enough dive into a Caramelised Waffle which is sure to become one of your all-time favourite desserts.

The pub’s offers also include the Monday club in which selected beers are £2.75 all day and guests can get 2 main dishes for £12.00 on selected dishes.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, General Manager, Mandy Biggs, said: "We’re excited to unveil the Sherwood’s fresh new look! Whether you’re planning a meal with family and friends or catching the local derby with a pint in hand, our pub is ready to welcome guests both familiar faces and first timers alike to enjoy our new look, all while keeping the same signature sizzle you’ve come to know and love."

The family-friendly Sherwood shows the best of live sport, and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house. The pub hosts a popular quiz every Thursdays from 8pm. The Sherwood also has live entertainment with a live music on the last Saturday of every month from 9pm as well as a DJ and karaoke once a month, keep an eye on our Facebook page for further details of upcoming events.

Four-legged friends are also welcome at the Sherwood. The pub has a dog-friendly area in the bar, with water and dog treats available on request to ensure dogs are as comfortable as their owners.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look the Sherwood,please visit their website.