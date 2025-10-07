Golden Cinema Fosters Social Connection in East Lancashire with Free Monthly Screenings

Local residents enjoying a screening at Waddington’s Golden Cinema – a free monthly event from Right at Home East Lancashire & Ribble Valley, bringing older adults together to enjoy film, friendship, and community connection.

Older residents across East Lancashire are being invited to enjoy fun, friendship, and a sense of community through a new initiative: the Golden Cinema.

Organised by Right at Home East Lancashire & Ribble Valley, this free monthly film event takes place in Waddington, and Whalley, offering welcoming spaces where older people can relax, enjoy a film, and connect with others over tea, coffee, and conversation.

Launched in December 2022, the Golden Cinema was created to help combat social isolation among older adults. Since then, it has become a popular fixture, bringing together regular attendees and newcomers alike to share the simple joy of cinema and the warmth of friendship.

“My mum and I have been enjoying the Golden Cinema for over a year,” said attendee Lyndsay M. “We usually go to Waddington Social Club, but we’ve also been to Whalley and Clitheroe. Lisa, the organiser, always makes everyone feel welcome and provides tea, coffee, biscuits – and sometimes even popcorn! The venues are accessible, and it’s a wonderful way to meet new friends.”

Building community, one film at a time! Here, our dedicated Care Manager, Tracy, connects with a beloved Golden Cinema guest. We're proud to offer a space where everyone feels valued and entertained. Join us for our next showing!

The initiative is run by Lisa Tomlinson, Community Marketing Manager at Right at Home East Lancs, who has personally helped shape the project and welcomes guests at every screening.

“I’m so proud of what the Golden Cinema has become,” Lisa said. “It’s about much more than watching a film – it’s about community, conversation, and shared experience.”

Right at Home East Lancs has been supporting care and companionship in the area for over 14 years, and the Golden Cinema is just one of several ways the team helps bring people together beyond their homes.

The events are completely free and open to all older people, including carers and companions. Attendees are encouraged to suggest films and share ideas to make each screening enjoyable and inclusive.

Comfortable, cozy, and ready for a cinematic journey! Guests at our Golden Cinema enjoy a cuppa and good company before the screening commences. It's more than just a movie; it's a wonderful community experience.

Upcoming Golden Cinema Screenings:

Waddington Village Social Club: Last Monday of every month (or the Monday prior if it’s a Bank Holiday), 2–4 PM

Last Monday of every month (or the Monday prior if it’s a Bank Holiday), 2–4 PM Whalley Old Grammar School and Community Centre: Last Tuesday of every month, 2–4 PM

For more information or to join the mailing list, call 01254 658899 or email [email protected].