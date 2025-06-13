Go even wilder for Beat the Street Burnley!

Beat the Street Burnley players are invited to Go Wild again in this year’s game to encourage residents to explore their local parks, waterways and green spaces which helps improve mental wellbeing as well as physical health.

Complementing the launch of the new ten-year #OutdoorTown Vision, Beat the Street Burnley has a particular focus on getting participants to walk, cycle, run, scoot and wheel in the town’s green spaces and parks. As well as a special on the environment, this year’s Beat the Street game also rewards teams with the opportunity to plant trees and so far, more than 1,078 saplings have been allocated to participants.

This means that this year’s game has two Go Wild themed weeks with the opportunity to get double points in parks, green spaces and along the waterway all weekend (Saturday and Sunday, 14th and 15th June).

Already, 12,908 people have signed up to the real-life interactive physical activity game have together walked, cycled and wheeled more than 70,000 miles.

There are total and average points leaderboards for school, community, workplace teams and individuals with prizes for sports or book vouchers for the teams that top the tables at the end of the six-week competition.

Currently, St Mary Magdalene CP School leads the total points leaderboard with Rosewood Primary School and Burnley Brunshaw Primary School in second and third place.

Beat the Street Burnley has been brought to you through a local partnership including, Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure and Culture, Canal & River Trust and other partners. It is supported via the National Lottery Community Fund and Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

Alexis Turner, Beat the Street Burnley’s local engagement coordinator, said: “We’re heading towards the end of the Beat the Street Burnley game which concludes at 7pm on Wednesday, 25th June and we’re holding another Go Wild week providing an added incentive for children and adults to score bonus points in green spaces.”