Gisburn Forest reveals a forest-full of family fun for February half-term

Forestry England's February half term activities promise a perfect blend of adventure, education, and relaxation for families seeking quality time among the trees, while not breaking the bank!

Here are just a few highlights of what families can enjoy during the week:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Gruffalo 25th birthday trail – The much-loved Gruffalo turns 25 this year, and what better way to celebrate than a big party trail in the forest? As part of the adventure, families will be encouraged to work together to search for missing party items while enjoying fun and games along the trail. They will also learn about the intricate ways plants and animals look after each other.

The Gruffalo Party Trail.

This fantastic celebratory trail is set to captivate Gruffalo fans of all ages, offering a memorable and educational experience this half-term amidst the beauty of our fabulous forests.

Cost: £4 per Gruffalo trail pack plus parking charges. Free parking for members.

Play tree trumps

Does your family enjoy a game of Top Trumps? This half-term, download and print your very own game of Tree Trumps and challenge your family to a competition of height, timber value and most importantly, climb-ability!

Gruffalo Party Trail packs.

Tree trumps is a great way get to know all about the different tree species growing in the nations forests and discover some of their leafy secrets!

Cost: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Become a forest rider

Cycling is a great way to explore the nation’s forests and can be enjoyed by the whole family. Ride your way to adventure this half-term with Forestry England’s Forest Rider packs. The packs have been designed to challenge children to complete a series of off-road rides, build their confidence and to enjoy the fantastic network of trails the nation’s forest have to offer.

Gisburn Forest Stocks Reservoir

Cost: £5 per pack, plus £1.50 postage and packaging per pack when ordered online. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Reconnect with nature beneath the trees

Did you know that simply taking time to be mindful can be good for children's health and happiness? During half-term, spend some quality time away from screens with your family and connect with nature at Gisburn Forest.

In addition to the wellbeing trails, families can also give forest bathing a go. Simply find a quiet spot where your kids feel safe and relaxed and start practicing the art of forest bathing with Forestry England’s downloadable activity sheets.

Cost: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Stargazing

The winter landscapes of the forest are captivating by day, but after the sun sets there is a whole new world to discover in the dark skies. In winter, when the nights are longer, and the skies are darker, it is a brilliant time to head outside and gaze at the stars.

Download Forestry England’s free beginner’s guide to see the forest at night in a whole new light! Written in association with BBC Sky at Night Magazine and packed with fantastic activities for all the family, get your hands on this free guide to learn about constellations, try star navigation, play night-games and become a Forest-Star.

Cost: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Head out on a family walkThe nation’s forests has some of the most beautiful landscapes in England, and with everyone living within an hour’s drive it makes it easy to pop on your boots, pack a picnic and discover some fantastic family walks.

With stunning viewpoints, sculpture trails and wildlife hides, to quiet riverside strolls and leg-stretching hikes, our woods and forests have walks to suit kids of all ages.

Cost: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Look out for animal tracksWinter months are an excellent time to get to know mammals in the forest. You may not meet an animal face to face, but you can read the tracks and signs they leave behind. Prints in the mud can show the journeys animals in the forest have shared alongside you. You can quickly learn the difference between foxes, badgers and deer.

Did you know the only mammals that hibernate in the winter are hedgehogs, dormice and bats?

Cost: Free. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

