Get your voice heard as Lancashire discusses the Devolution Deal at special breakfast event

A special free breakfast event is taking place where Lancashire businesses can discuss the county’s proposed Devolution Deal.

The event – at Samlesbury Hotel, on Thursday January 18 – aims to bring businesses from across Lancashire together to discuss this crucial policy in front of a select panel of experts who will present what the deal could mean for their organisations.

Hosted by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, the event will provide a platform for businesses to hear in detail about the proposal and question a panel of experts on their concerns and opportunities it might provide.

Guests will also receive a complimentary full English breakfast once registered and a chance for some new year networking with business peers and colleagues.

Lancashire’s proposed devolution deal was signed in November following the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement and is being seen as a landmark agreement that will grant autonomy to make decisions that will serve the interests of the county’s business community and propel economic development.

Following the announcement, residents are being urged to complete a questionnaire on the key elements of the proposal which will be fed back to government upon completion of the consultation process on January 26th.

With just a week to go before this deadline, the Lancashire Devolution Business Breakfast will be one of the last chances to hear how it could affect your business.

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the NWLCC, said: “This event is a unique opportunity for businesses to come together and find out more about this crucial proposal which could redefine Lancashire’s business and economic landscape.

“By actively participating in this meeting, you can make your voice heard, share your concerns, and help shape the direction of the Lancashire Devolution Deal. Additionally, this event will provide you with valuable networking opportunities, allowing you to establish vital connections within our region's business community.”