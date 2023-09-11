Gear up for winter with a free bike health check and security advice in Fulwood

Watch more videos on Shots!

Children and adults can take their bike along to the ‘Gear Up with Redrow’ event at the homebuilder’s Tabley Green development on Sunday, September 17, anytime between 12noon to 4pm.

Experts from Halford will be on hand to provide a free health check, while the neighbourhood policing team will be in attendance to offer security advice.

Sian Pitt, Redrow (Lancashire) sales director, said: “Everyone living at Tabley Green and the surrounding communities are welcome to bring their bike along to receive a bike health check from the experts at Halfords to ensure they are in tip top condition. A bike mechanic will be on hand to offer guidance on anything that requires further attention.

“The neighbourhood policing team will also kindly be attending to provide security marking, which acts as a deterrent to thieves and helps the police to reunite owners with stolen bikes.

“Tabley Green is a cycle-friendly development with access to lots of places great places for a bike ride in the local area. We’re delighted to link up with the experts at Halfords and the local police for our ‘Gear up with Redrow’ event to ensure the community can stay safe in their saddles this autumn and winter.”

Tabley Green is just four miles from the centre of Preston, while also enjoying a supermarket, Post Office and other essentials closer to home. It has easy access to major road and rail networks, as well as the great outdoors – Brockholes Nature Reserve is just over 10 minutes away.