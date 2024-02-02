Garstang Scarecrow Festival is back for 2024 and invites you to enter a scarecrow!
The fun-filled family weekend, which has grown into a much-loved local event since it was launched in 2018, will return to the town on July 5, 6 and 7.
The theme this year is an ‘open’, which means people can create any kind of scarecrow they like.
Entry is also free and is open to everyone.
Organisers are inviting local residents, children, pre-schools, nurseries, schools, care homes, community groups, churches, charities and local businesses to get involved and enter a scarecrow – the more the merrier!
And you don't have to live in Garstang or be on the scarecrow trail to enter. This is because there are plenty of open spaces in the town which can be used, which means entry can be opened to everyone.
There will be cash prizes and trophies for all winners and it is quick, easy and free to enter a scarecrow.
All people have to do is go online at www.garstangscarecrowfestival.com or check out the festival’s Facebook page.
Alternatively, pick up an entry form from Garstang Library or Market Place News.
As well as the fabulous scarecrows, the weekend will be packed with activities such as sand art, face painting, ice cream, a funfair and free entertainment for all the family