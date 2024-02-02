Garstang Scarecrow Festival is back for 2024 and invites you to enter a scarecrow!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fun-filled family weekend, which has grown into a much-loved local event since it was launched in 2018, will return to the town on July 5, 6 and 7.

The theme this year is an ‘open’, which means people can create any kind of scarecrow they like.

Entry is also free and is open to everyone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Garstang Scarecrow Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers are inviting local residents, children, pre-schools, nurseries, schools, care homes, community groups, churches, charities and local businesses to get involved and enter a scarecrow – the more the merrier!

And you don't have to live in Garstang or be on the scarecrow trail to enter. This is because there are plenty of open spaces in the town which can be used, which means entry can be opened to everyone.

There will be cash prizes and trophies for all winners and it is quick, easy and free to enter a scarecrow.

All people have to do is go online at www.garstangscarecrowfestival.com or check out the festival’s Facebook page.

A Postman Pat scarecrow from a previous Garstang Scarecrow Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, pick up an entry form from Garstang Library or Market Place News.