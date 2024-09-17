Funk, Soul & Disco at The Home of Live Music in Preston!
It's a Friday night party at The Ferret! Let's go!
This Friday the 20th September, The Ferret presents: Telstar & Friends Funk. Soul. Disco with live music from Billy & The Biscuit Bros performing classic covers! Expect all sorts from DJ Telstar including Motown classics + Northern Soul floor fillers to modern funky stompers! Get your advance tickets for just £4 (more on the door.) From 7PM Till late! Tickets: skiddle.com/e/40081485
