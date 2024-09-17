Funk, Soul & Disco at The Home of Live Music in Preston!

By Jadie Swales Barnes
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It's a Friday night party at The Ferret! Let's go!

This Friday the 20th September, The Ferret presents: Telstar & Friends Funk. Soul. Disco with live music from Billy & The Biscuit Bros performing classic covers! Expect all sorts from DJ Telstar including Motown classics + Northern Soul floor fillers to modern funky stompers! Get your advance tickets for just £4 (more on the door.) From 7PM Till late! Tickets: skiddle.com/e/40081485

Related topics:PrestonTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice