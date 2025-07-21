Fundraising festival set to rock Oswaldtwistle

A FESTIVAL organised to raise funds for life-saving treatment is set to rock an Oswaldtwistle farm.

Organiser Lisa Capstick, from Oswaldtwistle, is holding the first Festival of Life at Biggins Farm in Bedlam on August 16 to raise money for her friend Tracy Ashby.

Miss Ashby, 52, was diagnosed with secondary stage four cancer in 2020, which has now metastasised into her sternum, hip, femur, spine and lung.

After years of treatment, Tracy was told that she is unable to receive the newly-licenced drug capivasertib through the NHS.

Organiser Lisa Capstick, Tracy Ashby and Ben McCallion from Sign It with the festival banner

So, in a bid to raise funds to access these drugs privately, Miss Capstick has organised the festival, which she hopes will become an annual event.

The festival will feature live music and DJs, a wellness tent with a sound bath, reiki healing and tarot readings amongst other treatments, stalls, raffles and other fundraising activities to raise money to pay for the treatment Tracy needs to save her life.

Tracy said: “The lack options I have available to me are basically a death sentence. There are drugs that could potentially treat and shrink the tumours but due to funding limitations, I’ve been left with no other option but to raise the money myself.

“I’ve been blown away by the generosity and kindness people have shown me and it’s making me more determined to fight for my own life but to help others as well.”

Lisa said: “Tracy has been so brave and endured so much so I decided I had to do something to help and explore different treatment options.

“The Festival of Life will be a celebration of the courage and bravery that people suffering long-term illness show every day.

“I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people and businesses who are donating prizes and time to make sure the event is a success.

“The money raised will be used to help fund Tracy’s treatment and hopefully save her life.”

To purchase tickets for the event, visit skiddle.com and search for Festival of Life. An admission wristband is £20, which automatically enters you into a raffle. The event runs from 11am – 11pm.