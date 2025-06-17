Fun fashion show in aid of Rainbow Hub
Guests will be greeted with a welcome glass of prosecco courtesy of Park Hall who have also generously provided the venue free of charge. After seeing the fabulous clothes from High Street brands such as Next, Oasis, River Island, M & S, Zara and DKNY, there will be the opportunity to buy them at amazing discounted prices.
There will also be a raffle with fabulous prizes - this is the ideal opportunity for a fun night out with friends and a chance to treat yourself to some Summer bargains whilst helping a worthy cause.
Rainbow Hub has no statutory funding for its charitable services and every penny helps them continue to provide support for the children and families from across the North
West.
Tickets cost £8 per person and you can book now athttps://www.rainbowhub.org/event/fashion-show/
For more information about the event, please email [email protected] or visit www.rainbowhub.org/ or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw for more information about the charity.