Full line-up announced for the 2025 #AmazingAccrington Food & Drink Festival featuring D-Day and VE/VJ Day commemorations

The full line-up has been announced for the highly anticipated 2025 #AmazingAccrington Food & Drink Festival, taking place on Saturday 7th June from 10am to 4pm in Accrington town centre. The event will also feature a special commemoration for D-Day and VE/VJ Day.

With a packed programme of food, entertainment and historical tributes, this free-to-attend event promises something for the whole family.

80 stalls will take over Broadway and Blackburn Road, celebrating the best of local, regional and international cuisine. And for those who can’t wait, continental food stalls will kick things off a day early on Friday 6th June, also from 10am to 4pm on Broadway.

The festival’s main stage will feature live cooking demonstrations hosted by none other than Michelin Star chef and TV personality, Glynn Purnell. Glynn will wow the crowds with live demos at 10:30am and 2:30pm, while North Lancs Training Group (NLTG) will present a special demo at 11:30am, featuring local favourite Bramwell’s Fish.

There will also be fairground rides on the day and a Café Rene themed café on Broadway, while younger visitors can take part in a fun and educational children’s 1940s trail. Adding to the period atmosphere, roaming 1940s performers Christopher and The Robins will be delighting the crowds with classic wartime tunes.

In commemoration of D-Day and VE/VJ Day, there will be a poignant and powerful flypast by a Douglas C47 Dakota at 2:43pm, alongside a live war re-enactment in the grounds of St James Church at 1pm featuring a performance from a lone piper from the world-famous Accrington Pipe Band.

A spectacular display of military vehicles, including a Gaz Truck and a Scorpion Tank, will provide unique photo opportunities throughout the day.

For the first time, the event will also welcome the Veterans Living History Museum with their mobile exhibition, showcasing hundreds of authentic wartime artefacts, including a WWII motorbike.

Back by popular demand, visitors will also be able to have a go on a Spitfire Simulator Experience, taking charge of an iconic WWII Spitfire from a life-size cockpit. Tickets are priced at £10 per turn and can be pre-booked here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/accrington-food-drink-festival-2025-flight-simulator-experience-tickets-1357035452569

Everyone is encouraged to dress in 1940s attire to help bring history to life and truly immerse themselves in the experience.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: “It’s a fantastic event that brings people together to celebrate food, heritage, and community.

“We are proud to offer such a rich and entertaining programme – with something for everyone, from gourmet food to historical experiences. This year is shaping up to be our biggest and best yet, with over 10,000 people expected to attend from all over Lancashire!”

Councillor Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Arts, said: “This is a brilliant example of how we can celebrate our community, heritage and culture all in one event. It is a day where Accrington comes alive, and people of all ages can enjoy something special together. I am so proud that the event has grown so much with continued Council support.”

Gareth Lindsay, Managing Director at NLTG, said: “This is an event we love getting involved in and the plans for this year are very exciting.

“There is so much going on and it will be wonderful for the community to come together to commemorate both D-Day and VE/VJ Day.

“Our students have loved the ‘boat to plate’ initiative with Bramwell’s and I am so excited to see them on the main stage.”

The 2025 #AmazingAccrington Food & Drink Festival is sponsored by Hyndburn Borough Council and North Lancs Training Group (NLTG).

Keep up to date with the latest updates and announcements on the event by visiting https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/