From prison to citizenship: fight for the right to vote
Talk on 30th July 2024 2pm-3.15pm Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, Preston PR1 2NLHelen Howell, Friend of Winckley Square and local historian will introduce you Preston women who joined the national fight for women's suffrage. They deserve to be remembered.
From exclusion in 1832 to limited franchise in 1918, Helen explores the journey towards citizenship for women, ending with a light hearted look at the first election in Preston when some women could finally cast a vote.
Everyone knows the name Edith Rigby because her niece, Phoebe Hesketh, wrote the Book 'My Aunt Edith'. Her courage and determination were shared by many other Preston women who are often forgotten.
You can pay on the door £5 but to be assured of a place better to book a ticket in advance. https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DKDK
Problem Booking? contact [email protected]
