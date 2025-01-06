From Kyiv To The Kosmos! The Story Of The Ukrainians At The New Continental in Preston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An evening of tales and acoustic songs, telling how Ukrainian music was brought to the west and beyond!

Originally from Leeds, Cossack folk-punk pioneers The Ukrainians have brought Ukrainian music and culture to the attention of the West. From their origin in the late 80’s, the band have been fusing Ukrainian Roots with Western Rock and taking this new style of music all over the globe (and beyond!).

Starting in a Leeds bedsit, Peter and Len from the band will be telling their story - a journey that includes The Wedding Present, John Peel, RCA records, the Russian Mafia, the international space station, and sadly, lots of recent charity benefit concerts for the victims of war. Expect a dynamic mix of tales, acoustic songs, and images.

The book - ‘From Kyiv to the Kosmos’ - is written and compiled by the band’s Peter Solowka and Len Liggins, It celebrates their 35-year career. With over 250 full colour images, the book is packed with stories from current & former band members along with fans, friends and musical collaborators, including David Gedge (The Wedding Present), Jan Wobble (Invaders of the Heart, PiL), Andrew ‘Whitey’ White (Kaiser Chiefs), TV Smith (The Adverts) and Shaun Charman (Jetstream Pony, The Wedding Present).

There’s also a story from the cosmos itself, with a contribution from NASA astronaut Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper, who took The Ukrainians’ music to the International Space Station.

“I can only salute The Ukrainians for showing their complete commitment to the country and people they love” (TV Smith, The Adverts)

“Even if you know nothing about them – and they’re not even singing in English – it still works because it’s such a great sound” (David Gedge, The Wedding Present)

“What The Pogues had done for Irish music, The Ukrainians were doing for us Slavs: mixing folk and punk (Waldemar Januszczak, art critic)”

The New Continental

“I love the fact that ‘I Predict A Riot’ has been ‘Ukrainianed’!” (Andrew ‘Whitey’ White, Kaiser Chiefs)

Join THE UKRANIANS as they take you FROM KYIV TO THE KOSMOS on Friday 17th January 2025! Doors at 8pm, seated show.

TICKETS HERE! https://www.skiddle.com/.../The-Ukranians-From.../39319410/