Fringe Comedy comes to Chorley

Phil Ellis

Chorley Theatre’s new Studio space is the ideal venue for comedians to test out their new material, and fine-tune the shows based on audience responses. Ten comedians are coming to town, each bringing a brand-new hour-long show.

Running from Wednesday 12 to Saturday 22 July, tickets for each double-headliner show are just £10 and take place in the intimate venue which seats around 70 people. The room has air-conditioning and a bar, so is ideal to create the Fringe atmosphere.

On July 12, Masai Graham delivers 100 clean jokes, followed by 100 naughty jokes. He’s joined by Garrett Millerick, who’s Sunflower was one of the best-reviewed shows at the 2018 Fringe.

Adele Cliff

On July 15, Live At The Apollo star Esther Manito brings an hour of “rage celebration” while Stuart Laws is trying to be more honest. Phil Ellis and Chloe Petts headline on July 19, with off-beat observational material and physical comedy. Phil has his own sitcom on Radio 4 and Chloe was recently on Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Friday July 21 is a brand-new show from 2020’s UK Pun Champion Adele Cliff, alongside Louise Atkinson, described by comedy website Chortle as combining “the wry Northern wit of Victoria Wood with a command of the stage.”

Finally, on Saturday July 22 it’s a double-header from Jonny Pelham and Eleanor Tiernan. Jonny has appeared on Live At The Apollo and Russell Howard’s stand-up show, while Eleanor is a regular on Radio 4’s News Quiz and has supported Stewart Lee and Jason Manford on tour.

Details of all these shows (and more) can be found at www.chorleytheatre.com