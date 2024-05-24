Free public lecture at Lancaster University: meeting Margaret Fell
The free lecture, presented by Professor Rachel Muers of the University of Edinburgh, will explore Margaret Fell’s pivotal role in the Quaker movement and her life as an organiser, counsellor, lobbyist, and writer in the 17th Century.
Often known as the ‘mother of Quakerism’, Margaret Fell is recognised for her influential statements of Quaker principles, and for her arguments in defence of women's preaching and leadership. She was imprisoned for several years in Lancaster for refusing to take the oath of allegiance and for allowing Quaker meetings for worship to be held in her home.
The talk will explore themes of religious authority and leadership, freedom of conscience and how her life and thought is still important today.
Book your free tickets for the lecture on Wednesday 12 June 2024, 6.30pm - 8pm (doors open 6pm) at the Margaret Fell Lecture Theatre, Lancaster University with plenty of free parking from 6pm.
Lancaster University’s free Public Lecture series runs throughout the year, aiming to share captivating and thought-provoking research from University experts and beyond. You can watch previous lectures on the Lancaster University website: lancaster.ac.uk/events/public-lectures/ and sign-up to the University’s monthly Connect Newsletter by emailing [email protected], making sure you’re the first to hear about Public Lectures and other events and opportunities from Lancaster University.
About the speaker
Professor Rachel Muers joined the University of Edinburgh in 2022 as the first woman to hold the historic Chair of Divinity. She previously held posts at the University of Exeter (2003-2007) and the University of Leeds (2007-2022). Her main research interests are at the intersections between modern Christian theology and ethics.